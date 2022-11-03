wrestling / News

AEW Wrestlers React To Colt Cabana’s Return On Dynamite

November 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Colt Cabana Image Credit: AEW

As previously noted, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW TV on last night’s episode of Dynamite in a match with Chris Jericho. Cabana had been absent from AEW for some time, only appearing at ROH shows. Several AEW wrestlers took to social media to comment on his return, including Trent Beretta, The Bunny and John Silver.

