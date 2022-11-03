wrestling / News
AEW Wrestlers React To Colt Cabana’s Return On Dynamite
November 3, 2022 | Posted by
As previously noted, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW TV on last night’s episode of Dynamite in a match with Chris Jericho. Cabana had been absent from AEW for some time, only appearing at ROH shows. Several AEW wrestlers took to social media to comment on his return, including Trent Beretta, The Bunny and John Silver.
FOR THE BOYS https://t.co/Qg5vOY44Pn
— TRENT? (@trentylocks) November 3, 2022
HELL YAH @ColtCabana!!!!!!!!!!! #AEWDynamite
— The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) November 3, 2022
BOOM BOOM!!! #AEWDynamite
— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) November 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On How AEW Moves Past Its Drama, Talks Filming Terrifier 2
- WWE Q3 Earnings Call: Triple H Touts White Rabbit Success, Talks International PCs, More
- Early AEW Full Gear Betting Odds Favor MJF to Win AEW Championship
- Saudi Arabia Reportedly Warned of ‘Imminent Attack,’ Note On WWE Crown Jewel