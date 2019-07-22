– While nothing is official, if NXT goes head-to-head against AEW on Wednesday’s, Dave Meltzer reports that NXT will “absolutely” use WWE main roster talent on their shows.

NXT currently airs on WWE Network on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET but could move to FoxSports 1 in the fall. There have been plenty of rumors about NXT switching networks, including Fox and WWE executives discussing the move, but WWE has made no official announcement.

Meanwhile, we know AEW will air on TNT beginning in the fall, no premiere date has been announced. It’s been speculated that AEW will air on TNT on Wednesday nights as TNT airs NBA games on Tuesday and Thursday.

AEW and TNT have been teasing that they’ll have a major announcement at some point this week.