Various News: AEW Set To Return To Toyota Center in California, WWE Smackdown In Three Minutes, Glory Pro Ascend Results

– Fightful Select reports that the November 15 episode of AEW Dynamite will take place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Due to an agreement WWE has with the venues, the venue can’t promote the episode there until after Monday’s RAW from the same location.

– WWE has released a new video looking at last night’s Smackdown in three minutes.

– Glory Pro Wrestling held their ‘Ascend’ event last night. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Dak Draper def. Big Munch. Draper then said he was in wrestling for the money.

* Tootie Lynn def. Vert Vixen

* Crown Of Glory Championship: Calvin Tankman (c) def. Xavier Walker. Draper attacked Walker after the match.