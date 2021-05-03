AEW & WWE To Take Part In HDSA’s Online Auction For Huntington’s Disease Awareness

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) has announced that both WWE and AEW are taking part in an upcoming online action to help the battle against the disease. Here is a press release:

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) is happy to announce that WWE and AEW are apart of HDSA’s Athletes VS. HD Online Auction taking place between May 1 and May 15 for Huntington’s disease (HD) awareness month. HD is a brain disease that is passed down in families from generation to generation.

WWE donated two virtual VIP Tickets for WWE Thunderdome and winner can choose wrestler they would like to meet virtually.

AEW donated a signed turnbuckle with signatures including Matt Hardy, Nick Jackson, Brandon Cutler, Kenny Omega, MJF, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, Alan Angels “5”, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Billy Gunn, Orange Cassidy, Jungle Boy, Dax, Eddie Kingston, Lance Archer, Chris Jericho.

This is an important event to cover as HD is rarely mentioned in the media. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease.