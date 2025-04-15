wrestling / News
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Announced for O2 Arena, Dynamite & Collision To Be Held in Glasgow
– As noted, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced last year that the 2025 edition of Forbidden Door will be held in London. AEW has now confirmed the venue for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025. The co-promoted show will be held at the O2 Arena in London.
Additionally, AEW Dynamite and Collision will make their Scotland debuts at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on August 20. Forbidden Door will then be held on Sunday, August 24. Tickets for the events go on sale on Friday, May 20. Here’s the full announcement:
The O2 In London To Host AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door August 24
AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision To Make Scotland Debut At OVO Hydro August 20
Tickets For Both Events On Sale Friday, May 2
April 15, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that The O2 in London will host AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, August 24, marking the first time AEW has ever held an event at the legendary venue. In addition, AEW will make its Scotland debut for a very special dual taping of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Wednesday, August 20.
Tickets for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door at The O2 and AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at OVO Hydro go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10 AM Local Time via AEWTix.com and livenation.co.uk. Fans interested in exclusive presale opportunities can register for early access at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWUK2025.
Additional information regarding both events will be available in the coming weeks. For the latest information, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com.
As announced by AEW CEO @TonyKhan exclusively to @1AaronPaul of @BBCLondonNews, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will be held on Sunday, 24 August at the @TheO2 in London, UK!
In addition #AEW debuts in Scotland with #AEWDynamite & #AEWCollision at @OVOHydro in Glasgow on Wednesday, 20… pic.twitter.com/5oU3yPwfkb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2025
Mate.
The 02 Arena in London have just posted a photo advertising a pro wrestling company with my face as the main feature is crazy!!
21st April 2009 I was up in the nose bleeds seats watching in that building.
24th August 2025 I am the Forbidden Door. https://t.co/R7mkj0Kl2v
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 15, 2025
