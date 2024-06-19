– BetOnline has released the betting odds for three of the title matches scheduled for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door later this month, including the AEW World Title Match, with Swerve Strickland defending his title against Will Ospreay.

Currently, Swerve Strickland is a -800 favorite to win the match. Ospreay is the betting underdog at +425 odds. Here are the current betting lines for the event:

AEW World Championship

Swerve Strickland (C) -800 (1/8)

Will Ospreay +425 (17/4)

AEW Women´s World Championship

Toni Storm (C) -1500 (1/15)

Mina Shirakawa +600 (6/1)

AEW TBS & Strong Women´s Championship

Mercedes Mone (C) -2000 (1/20)

Stephanie Vaquer (C) +700 (7/1)

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door III is scheduled for Sunday, June 30. The event will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and it will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.