AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Breaks AEW’s Record For Live Gate

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 is the new holder for the title of the biggest live gate in AEW history. Tony Khan announced on Sunday that the event grossed $1.2 million live, making it AEW’s top live gate and one of the three biggest live gates in Canadian pro wrestling history.

Khan wrote:

“Tonight #ForbiddenDoor in Toronto is officially the biggest live gate in @AEW history at about

$1.2 million (USD), and it’s one of the top 3 biggest live gates in the history of pro wrestling in Canada! You can watch the show right now live!”

It should be noted that this is only for shows that have already taken place; Khan has said that ticket sales for AEW All In in London has topped $8 million.

