– BetOnline has released the betting lines for this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II event for the matchups that have been announced so far. Currently, Will Ospreay is the favorite to beat Kenny Omega in their IWGP United States Championship rematch from this year’s Wrestle Kingdom at the Tokyo Dome.

Ospreay is the betting favorite at -300 odds. Reigning champion Kenny Omega is the betting underdog at +200. Here are the current betting odds for this weekend’s event:

AEW World Championship Match Winner

MJF (c) -5000 (1/50)

Hiroshi Tanahashi +1000 (10/1)

IWGP United States Championship Match Winner

Will Ospreay -300 (1/3)

Kenny Omega (c) +200 (2/1)

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner

SANADA (c) -5000 (1/50)

Jack Perry +1000 (10/1)

Singles Match Winner

Kazuchika Okada -550 (2/11)

Bryan Danielson +325 (13/4)

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II is scheduled for Sunday, June 25. The event will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.