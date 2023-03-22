wrestling / News

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II Ticket Pre-Sale Reportedly Performs ‘Massive’ Business

March 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider has an update on AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II ticket sales after the pre-sale started today. According to the report, the pre-sale did “massive” business, with AEW sources revealing that 11,000-12,000 tickets were sold during the online pre-sale.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 24. The event is scheduled for June 25 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, NJPW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading