wrestling / News
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II Ticket Pre-Sale Reportedly Performs ‘Massive’ Business
March 22, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider has an update on AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II ticket sales after the pre-sale started today. According to the report, the pre-sale did “massive” business, with AEW sources revealing that 11,000-12,000 tickets were sold during the online pre-sale.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 24. The event is scheduled for June 25 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
More Trending Stories
- Joy Giovanni Reveals What Diva Search Contestants Were Told Before ‘Diss The Diva’ Segment
- Teddy Long Defends Brock Lesnar Turning Down WrestleMania 39 Program With Bray Wyatt
- Ric Flair Says He Sent a Message to Arn Anderson After Learning About the Passing of His Son
- Steve Austin on How Much He Owes Bret Hart for Helping His Career