– PWInsider has an update on AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II ticket sales after the pre-sale started today. According to the report, the pre-sale did “massive” business, with AEW sources revealing that 11,000-12,000 tickets were sold during the online pre-sale.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 24. The event is scheduled for June 25 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.