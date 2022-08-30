AEW x Pro Wrestling Tees Charity Softball Game & FanFest Set For This Week

AEW has announced the schedule for its FanFest as well as its charity softball game with Pro Wrestling Tees ahead of All Out. The company announced that the charity game takes place on September 1st at 8 PM CT and will feature The Dark Order, Claudio Castagnoli, Miro, Orange Cassidy, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Will Hobbs and Rebel.

Tickets for the event are $30, with meet and greets for the first 100 fans from 5 PM CT to 7 PM CT.

The company also announced the following schedule for AEW FanFest on Saturday at the Renaissance Schamberg Convention Center:

11 AM – 12:30 PM: FTR, Rush & Andrade & Jose The Assistant, Danhausen, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland, ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli, The House of Black

12:45 PM – 2:15 PM: Britt Baker, Athena, Wardlow, Orange Cassidy, Bryan Danuelson, Wheeler Yuta

2:30 PM – 4 PM: The Lucha Brothers, Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo, Hangman Page, Thunder Rosa, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho

4:15 PM – 5:45 PM: Anna Jay & Angelo Parker & Matt Menard, Eddie Kingston, Pac, Jade Cargill & Kiera Hogan, The Acclaimed