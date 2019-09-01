wrestling / News

AEW News: Young Bucks OK After All Out Ladder Match, Cody & Brandi Tweet About Star Trek-Inspired Gear

September 1, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
PWInsider reports that the Young Bucks, while banged up a bit, were not injured during their ladder match at AEW All Out. They were examined by doctors after the show and will be checked again tomorrow to confirm that they didn’t suffer any injuries.

– Cody and Brandi Rhodes wore Star Trek-inspired gear to the ring at AEW All Out and shared this exchange on Twitter.

