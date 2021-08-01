AEW News: Young Bucks Vow to Wrestle New Day One Day, AEW Hypes Wounded Warriors Fundraider

– The Young Bucks know that they’ll wrestle the New Day some day, and have promised it will make fans cheer. The Bucks, who have been updating their Twitter bio regularly with different snarky statements, wrote in said bio on Sunday:

“One day we’ll wrestle New Day & everyone will rejoice. Remember this bio.”

– AEW took to Twitter to promote their Wounded Warrior Project fundraiser in conjunction with this week’s AEW Dynamite Homecoming in Jacksonville:

“#AEW is teaming w/ @wwp! Your donation will empower, employ, & engage veterans for their next mission. Donations of $20 or more will receive 2 tix to #AEWDynamite Homecoming at Daily’s Place THIS WED, Aug 4! Full details & to donate http://AEWCommunity.com”