AEW Youtube Numbers Down This Week, AEW Polls Fans On Adding Female Wrestlers To Roster

Youtube numbers for AEW shows were down this week, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The women’s world tag team cup tournament was at 226,000 viewers (down 17.2%), AEW Dark was at 294,000 viewers (down 9.5%) and Being the Elite was at 165,000 viewers (down 5.2%).

Meanwhile, the company recently held a live stream and asked fans for five women they want to see added to the AEW roster. The responses included Diamante, Ivelisse, Tay Conti, Tessa Blanchard, Chelsea Green and Jordynne Grace. Obviously, the latter two are unlikely any time soon as Green is working for WWE and Grace is in Impact Wrestling.