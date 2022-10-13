wrestling / News

AEW News: Jon Moxley And Hangman Page Confront Each Other On Dynamite, Luchasaurus Beats Jungle Boy

October 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley Hangman Page AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Jon Moxley and Hangman Page went after each other verbally in a segment this week ahead of their match on next week’s AEW Dynamite. The two cut promos on teach other, with Page saying he respects Moxley but doesn’t appreciate being called a kid and vowing to beat Moxley senseless, while Moxley saying he doesn’t think Page has the guts to do so:

– Luchasaurus picked up a win over Jungle Boy on tonight’s show, with Christian providing a distraction that led to the pinfall:

AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, Luchasaurus, Jeremy Thomas

