wrestling / News
AEW News: Jon Moxley And Hangman Page Confront Each Other On Dynamite, Luchasaurus Beats Jungle Boy
Jon Moxley and Hangman Page went after each other verbally in a segment this week ahead of their match on next week’s AEW Dynamite. The two cut promos on teach other, with Page saying he respects Moxley but doesn’t appreciate being called a kid and vowing to beat Moxley senseless, while Moxley saying he doesn’t think Page has the guts to do so:
Cowboy S**t indeed.
#Hangman @theadampage knows what he has to do next week in Cincinnati!
– Luchasaurus picked up a win over Jungle Boy on tonight’s show, with Christian providing a distraction that led to the pinfall:
Devastatingly, @luchasaurus defeats @boy_myth_legend, as @Christian4Peeps smirks approvingly.
