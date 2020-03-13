AEW’s ‘Blood and Guts’ Episode of Dynamite Won’t Air From Newark

It’s unknown at this point where AEW is planning to tape their ‘Blood and Guts’ episode of Dynamite, but it certainly won’t air from New Jersey. The event had been set for the Prudential Center in Newark, but now the date of that taping has been changed to July 22. The Prudential Center announced that it was shutting down for the month, so this update was only a matter of time. AEW has yet to announce where the episode will air, if it does. A Wargames-esque ‘Blood and Guts’ match featuring The Inner Circle vs. The Elite was scheduled for the show.

AEW has already had to move one episode of Dynamite, as next week’s edition was moved from Rochester, New York (with that taping pushed to July 8) to Jacksonville.

When a fan asked if Blood and Guts could also be postponed to July, Cody said that AEW had plans in place for their tapings in the New York/New Jersey area that they have yet to announce.

The Newark show is now 7/22 – which your original tickets will allow entry to or you can get a refund at all points of purchase. https://t.co/86vR0r6BaZ — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 13, 2020

We have really great plans for the NYC/NJ area that haven’t been announced. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 13, 2020

AEW also sent out a press release regarding the changes to both shows, which you can see below.

AEW DYNAMITE Location Changes

ROCHESTER:

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, we are relocating next week’s AEW DYNAMITE show on March 18 from Rochester, NY, to Jacksonville, FL. This show will be televised live on TNT from Daily’s Place, and be managed under a restricted attendance policy. The DYNAMITE show in Rochester will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 8, at Blue Cross Arena.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Rochester show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on July 8. Additional details will be forthcoming.

NEWARK:

In addition, the DYNAMITE show on March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, will be relocated to a new venue, which will be announced shortly. This show will be televised live on TNT on March 25, and be managed under a restricted attendance policy. The DYNAMITE show in Newark will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 22, at the Prudential Center.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Newark show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on July 22. Additional details will be forthcoming.

We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management.