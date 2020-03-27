AEW’s Death Triangle Put On Hold Due To Travel Restrictions, Notes On Other Stars Unable To Appear At Tapings

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW’s brand new Death Triangle faction has been put on hold because of the travel restrictions preventing PAC and Pentagon Jr from entering the country. PAC lives in the UK and Pentagon lives in Mexico.

At the most recent tapings, the group that lives in California (The Young Bucks, SCU, Rey Fenix, Excalibur, referee Rick Knox and others) were unable to show up. Neither Jim Ross nor Taz were at the taping, either for health concerns or inability to travel. That’s why Tony Schiavone ended up calling the show with Cody and Kenny Omega. bea Priestley lives in Japan but is currently in the UK, so she was also unable to appear, as is Yuka Sakazaki. Priestley was being set for a program with Nyla Rose before this.