AEW’s Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford Get Engaged

April 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A couple of AEW stars are planning their happily ever after in Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. Ford and Sabian both posted to Instagram noting that they got engaged over the weekend when Sabian proposed. You can see the posts, which include video, below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.

