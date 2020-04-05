wrestling / News
AEW’s Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford Get Engaged
A couple of AEW stars are planning their happily ever after in Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. Ford and Sabian both posted to Instagram noting that they got engaged over the weekend when Sabian proposed. You can see the posts, which include video, below.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.
View this post on Instagram
WE’RE ENGAGED! I was so confused why he was on his knee when we were taking a picture for his parents to frame. This has been the happiest moment in my life and we had our puppy there with us. I’m still so shocked! Happy anniversary to MY FIANCÉ! Here’s to so many more. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! AHH! I get to marry my best friend!! 💍
View this post on Instagram
All “Characters” and Gimmicks aside. I woke up knowing what today was. Not only is it our anniversary, but it was the day that I was going to ask @the_penelopeford to marry me & she had no idea. . After tricking her into a “family photo for my parents” on a timer (actually a video) we went to our favorite place to “take it”. Bringing Oscar for the ride. . She said yes!!!! ❤️💕💍 . #engaged
More Trending Stories
- Enzo Discusses WWE’s ‘Horrendous’ Decision to Go On With WrestleMania 36 at Performance Center
- CM Punk Says WWE Made the Wrong Decision To Not Reschedule WrestleMania 36, Calls Wrestling ‘Unwatchable’ Without Live Crowd
- Arn Anderson Discusses The Meeting Vince McMahon Called To Pick A New Face of WWE After The Rock – Steve Austin Era & Why They Decided On John Cena
- Jim Cornette Says CM Punk Made A Big Mistake Returning on WWE Backstage, Discusses Reports that Vince McMahon Refuses To Work With Him