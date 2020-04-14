AEW’s Latest Road to Dynamite Video Online

AEW has released their latest “Road To” video, previewing this week’s Dynamite and the continuation of the TNT Championship tournament. You can see the video below, which kicks off with Arn Anderson giving Cody feedback regarding his first-round win over Shawn Spears and some advice about his second round match against the winner of Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara.

The video also features Colt Cabana discussing his career and arrival in AEW, as well as Jake Roberts hyping up Lance Archer who is setting his sights on attaining gold. Cabana and Archer are facing off this week in the first round of the TNT Championship tournament.

There is additionally Cody doing a Zoom conference discussing ideas for Dynamite featuring Tony Schiavone, the Butcher and the Blade, Britt Baker, and Joey Janela. They have some…interesting ideas.

Dynamite airs Wednesday on TNT.