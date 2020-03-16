AEW’s Road to Dynamite Previews This Week’s Episode

AEW is holding Dynamite in Jacksonville this week, and a new video previews the episode. You can see the new “Road to Dynamite” episode below.

The video kicks off with Cody, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho talking about the Blood & Guts match and being part of the match, as well as Omega talking about how Jericho targeted him early and fractured the Elite before forming the Inner Circle. Matt Jackson talks about the attack on Nick Jackson, and Jericho talks about how he and Cody are the only ones who probably recognize the significance of the match. There’s a bit by Taz about how the name Blood & Guts is perfect for this match.

We then cut to the various members talking about this week’s tag match which will give the winning team the advantage in Blood & Guts with comments from Hangman Page, Cody, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, and Omega. Omega discusses how the attack on Nick last week leaves then at a disadvantage already, while Jericho weighs in on how the Inner Circle is a more cohesive team than The Elite.

We then move on to a package on Britt Baker and her heel turn, recapping Baker’s promos insulting the crowd, Tony Schiavone and others until Big Swole comes out to shut her up. We have comments from Swole and Baker talking about their issues with each other and the struggles they’ve overcome to success and make it to AEW.

Next, we see a recap of the match between PAC and Orange Cassidy from AEW Revolution, which saw PAC pick up the win. It moves on to show the formation of Death Triangle and previews the Lucha Bros. vs. Best Friends match.

The final segment sees the Librarians trying to get to the bottom of the Exalted One’s identity. The segment plays with the teases of Jim Cornette, Matt Hardy, and Raven that have been referenced over the months, and Leva Bates shows Peter Avalon the true identity — although of course, we don’t see it.