AEW’s Road to New Year’s Smash Online
January 4, 2021 | Posted by
AEW is presenting the first night of New Year’s Smash this week, and the official “Road To” video is online. You can see the video below which previews this week’s episode of Dynamite.
New Year’s Smash night one airs Wednesday on TNT.
