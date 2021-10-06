AEW’s Second Women’s Title Announcement Reportedly Coming ‘Sooner Than Later’

AEW’s rumored announcement of a second women’s title is reportedly coming sooner rather than later. As reported last month, AEW is reportedly set to debut a secondary championship, which will be called the TBS Championship. Fightful Select reports that it has confirmed the initial report from Andrew Zarian about the title. Though they have not confirmed the name, that is the title being used when speaking to people close to AEW.

The site reports that an announcement will likely be ‘coming sooner than later.’ Tony Khan is set to make a big announcement tonight on AEW, though the site specifically notes that have not confirmed whether it will be the new title.