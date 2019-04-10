wrestling / News

Turner Sports Reportedly AEW’s TV Home, Deal Likely To Be Announced Next Month

April 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– All Elite Wrestling’s new television home is rumored to be a sizable one, and could be announced during the May upfronts. The Fight Oracle (a well known MMA reporter) reports that Turner Sports will announce the show during their network presentation on May 15th. Turner Sports operates TBS and TNT (and other networks like TruTV) and is also under the Warner Media umbrella, which also includes HBO.

The information about the announcement does make sense, as broadcast and cable networks present their fall lineups to advertisers and announce them to the public at the upfronts. As such, it would make sense that an AEW announcement would be announced in May if the October timeframe that Jim Ross revealed is accurate. It would also fits Ross’ description of a “key cable station.” News of Turner being the mystery network that AEW was going to debut on has been making the rounds for awhile but there hasn’t been any significant report on it until now.

The report also adds that AEW will air on Tuesday nights and premiere the same week that Smackdown moves to FOX (and begins airing on Friday nights). Smackdown is set to premiere on Friday, October 4th on Fox, which would place AEW’s TV debut on Tuesday, October 1st, if this report is accurate. For what it’s worth, WWE recently announced that they will premiere a “studio” show on FS1 on Tuesday nights this fall, so if AEW does premiere on Tuesday nights in October, those shows would presumably go head-to-head.

Turner Sports has been a key figure in profesional wrestling telecasts for thirty-plus years, with TBS (and later TNT) airing WCW from 1989 through 2001, when WCW was sold to WWE.

