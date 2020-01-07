wrestling / News
AEW’s The Road to Memphis Previews This Week’s Dynamite
January 6, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW has released a new “Road to Memphis” video previewing this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below, which features hype for Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Lucha Bros. plus more.
AEW Dynamite airs this Wednesday from Memphis live on TNT.
