AFC Bournemouth Collaborates With WWE To Promote Survivor Series
November 30, 2024 | Posted by
Premier League football club AFC Bournemouth collaborated with WWE this weekend to promote tonight’s Survivor Series PLE. The club shared several tweets to hype the event, as well as their own game against Wolves.
WarGames ☝️ pic.twitter.com/e4YHPBDKVI
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 30, 2024
Today is @justinkluivert's 50th appearance for #afcb ❤️🖤
We acknowledge you, Justin ☝️ pic.twitter.com/ZkJ2g62q5P
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 30, 2024
IT'S TIME TO PLAY THE GAME 😂
Just pure chaos on #SurvivorSeries weekend with @WWEGAMES 🎮
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 29, 2024
