AFC Bournemouth Collaborates With WWE To Promote Survivor Series

November 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 Image Credit: WWE

Premier League football club AFC Bournemouth collaborated with WWE this weekend to promote tonight’s Survivor Series PLE. The club shared several tweets to hype the event, as well as their own game against Wolves.

WWE Survivor Series, Joseph Lee

