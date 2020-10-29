AFL Champion Tony Modra Comments On Brendan Vink’s Name Change

This is awkward. We reported earlier this week that Brendan Vink was returning to NXT and changing his ring name to Tony Modra. WWE filed for the trademark on October 20. As it turns out, there’s actually someone named Tony Modra. The former AFL champion spoke with News Corp and said he feels disrespected by the news.

He said on Brendan Vink: “I’ve got no idea who he is. He claims to be an Adelaide fan but it’s a bit disappointing, a bit disrespectful. I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t know you had to copyright your own bloody name. My lad loves WWE and I see a lot of that stuff but he’s even asking why some wrestler he’s never heard of before wants to change his name to his dad’s. I’m just bewildered. I’ve had people texting me left, right and centre about it. I don’t think there’s anything I can do. If he was doing it for charity or something – I do a lot of stuff for Little Heroes Foundation – I wouldn’t mind, but it seems like personal gain.“