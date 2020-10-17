After the Bell With Corey Graves to Join WWE Network, Will Debut With Previous Roman Reigns Episode

– WWE Network News reports that After the Bell With Corey Graves will now also stream full video episodes on the WWE Network. The podcast will be made available on the streaming service starting on Wednesday, October 21. The first After the Bell episode on the Network will be the previously released one with Roman Reigns from before Clash of Champions 2020 last month.

This will be the full video version of the episode. The WWE Network News story noted that it’s unknown if past episodes of After the Bell will be made available on the service. Here’s the synopsis for the Roman Reigns episode:

“Days before the Universal Champion faces off against his own cousin, The Big Dog stops by the podcast to talk about his new attitude and what it takes to be the leader of the locker room.”