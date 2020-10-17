wrestling / News
After the Bell With Corey Graves to Join WWE Network, Will Debut With Previous Roman Reigns Episode
– WWE Network News reports that After the Bell With Corey Graves will now also stream full video episodes on the WWE Network. The podcast will be made available on the streaming service starting on Wednesday, October 21. The first After the Bell episode on the Network will be the previously released one with Roman Reigns from before Clash of Champions 2020 last month.
This will be the full video version of the episode. The WWE Network News story noted that it’s unknown if past episodes of After the Bell will be made available on the service. Here’s the synopsis for the Roman Reigns episode:
“Days before the Universal Champion faces off against his own cousin, The Big Dog stops by the podcast to talk about his new attitude and what it takes to be the leader of the locker room.”
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman On Possibly Managing Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Comparisons, SmackDown In 2002 vs. SmackDown In 2020
- Update On If The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At Wrestlemania Is Possible
- Nick Jackson Hints At Larger Focus On Kenny Omega and Darby Allin in Year 2 of AEW Dynamite
- Backstage Rumor on Alleged ‘NXT Reject’ Who Leaked Eric Bischoff’s Appearance in AEW