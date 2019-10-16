Various News: Aftermath of Jushin Liger vs. Minoru Suzuki, KENTA Brawls With Ishii at KOPW, Wrestling Travel Sponsoring The Collective 2020

– NJPW released a video of the aftermath of Jushin Liger vs. Minoru Suzuki at this week’s King of Pro-Wrestling event. Suzuki defeated Liger in the match after the two have had a very heated and intense rivalry. After the match, instead of attacking Liger with a chair, Suzuki got on his knees and bowed to Liger, showing him respect. The video below shows their post-match interview press conference clips.

Jushin Liger said Suzuki pushed him to his absolute limit, but he still wants to face him again. He said, “But let me have another match. It can be anywhere. Just set it up.” Liger is set to retire from his in-ring career early next month at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in Tokyo, Japan. His first of two retirement matches has already been announced for the January 4 edition of WK 14.

– KENTA and Tomohiro Ishii got into a brawl backstage at this week’s KOPW event. You can check out that clip below.

– Wrestling Travel has been announced as a presenting sponsor for GCW’s The Collective 2020. You can check out the full announcement on the news below.