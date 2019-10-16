wrestling / News
Various News: Aftermath of Jushin Liger vs. Minoru Suzuki, KENTA Brawls With Ishii at KOPW, Wrestling Travel Sponsoring The Collective 2020
– NJPW released a video of the aftermath of Jushin Liger vs. Minoru Suzuki at this week’s King of Pro-Wrestling event. Suzuki defeated Liger in the match after the two have had a very heated and intense rivalry. After the match, instead of attacking Liger with a chair, Suzuki got on his knees and bowed to Liger, showing him respect. The video below shows their post-match interview press conference clips.
Jushin Liger said Suzuki pushed him to his absolute limit, but he still wants to face him again. He said, “But let me have another match. It can be anywhere. Just set it up.” Liger is set to retire from his in-ring career early next month at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in Tokyo, Japan. His first of two retirement matches has already been announced for the January 4 edition of WK 14.
– KENTA and Tomohiro Ishii got into a brawl backstage at this week’s KOPW event. You can check out that clip below.
– Wrestling Travel has been announced as a presenting sponsor for GCW’s The Collective 2020. You can check out the full announcement on the news below.
"Wrestling Travel, the industry leader in premium travel services for professional wrestling fans, is now the presenting sponsor of GCW's The Collective. As part of the partnership, Wrestling Travel will be providing exclusive travel and ticket packages to fans from around the world. Packages for The Collective, Presented by Wrestling Travel, can be purchased at www.WrestlingTravel.org beginning Wednesday, Oct. 16th. The Collective takes place April 2-4, 2020 at the historic Cuban Club in Ybor City – Tampa, Florida.
The Collective 2020 features promotions and events from around the world, including premier events such as; Joey Janela’s Spring Break, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, Black Label Pro and more.
Game Changer Wrestling, as well as several of the world’s largest and most popular independent wrestling promotions, join forces once per year to present The Collective. Located at the historic Cuban Club in Ybor City, Tampa, The Collective offers upwards of fifteen (15) different events through the course of a single weekend. Showcasing the biggest and most diverse collection of professional wrestling events, The Collective serves as a hub for fans from around the globe. The biggest Mania Weekend experience of all time!
