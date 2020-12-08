Aftermath of Pat Buck Following Sheamus & Drew McIntyre Brawl, Adam Pearce Calls for Reprecussions

– As previously reported, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus got into a brawl backstage during last night’s episode of Raw. During the scuffle, WWE official Pat Buck got caught in the fray and was hurt. Following Raw, WWE released a video of Adam Pearce and other officials helping Pat Buck get to medical. You can view that clip below.

Buck stated on the incident, “How am I feeling? How’s it look like I’m feeling? My back hurts, my neck hurts, my pride hurts, ruined a perfectly good suit. You know, part of being a WWE official is trying to have order around here. We have the WWE Champion acting like a hooligan, fighting with his buddy.”

Also, Adam Pearce commented on the brawl on Twitter, calling for repercussions. He tweeted, “What happened tonight to @buckneverstops is UNACCEPTABLE. There unfortunately MUST be repercussions. I’m so sorry for not getting there sooner, Pat. #wweraw.” You can view that tweet below as well.

Later on Raw Talk, Drew McIntyre said sometimes brothers fight. You can read 411’s full recap on last night’s Raw Talk RIGHT HERE.