Ahmed Johnson On Being Part of WWE Video Games, Says Financially It Was a ‘Waste Of Time’

Ahmed Johnson recently discussed being part of the WWF War Zone and WWF In Your House video games, saying that they were fun but not profitable for him. Johnson spoke with Gregory Iron for his Iron-On Wrestling Podcast and touched on being part of WWF War Zone and WWF In Your House, which were released in 1996 and 1998.

“Well, no royalties back then in our game, we only got two-point-something percent of the game so it was nothing,” Johnson said (per Fightful). “It was a waste of time really. But making the games were fun, when they flew us in, put us on the green screen, and put the little dots on us, like lightbulb things, and making the game was fun, man. Then, to see it all come together at the end, it was great.”