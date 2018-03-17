 

WWE News: Aiden English On Being Associated With Guerrero Family, Lana and Rusev On Second Chance In MMC, Kurt Angle Is Ready For Wrestlemania

March 17, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Aiden English

– Aiden English spoke with OA Online about what it’s like to “carry on the legacy” of the Guerrero family. He’s married to Shaul Guerrero, who worked in WWE developmental from 2010 to 2014.

He said: “People ask me that. ‘Do you feel like you’re carrying on a part of the legacy?’ and everything like that. It’s an awkward question for me, because I married into that family, but it’s not like it was some goal to carry on a legacy. But there is absolutely a sense of pride and honor to even be associated with that entire family.

– Lana and Rusev asked for a second chance in the Mixed Match Challenge by mocking Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

– Kurt Angle posted on Instagram that he has “never been more prepared” for Wrestlemania.

