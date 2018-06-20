Quantcast

 

WWE News: Aiden English Comments On AJ Styles’ Smackdown Attack, Kevin Owens’ Dog Undergoes Emergency Surgery

June 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Aiden English

– Following Rusev’s big win on last night’s WWE Smackdown, AJ Styles & Rusev had a face off to set up their Extreme Rules match. Aiden English got involved and laid out by Styles. English responded…

– Kevin Owens revealed that his dog had to have emergency back surgery in South Carolina. He posted the following…

– Here are the top 10 moments fromlast night’s WWE Smackdown…

