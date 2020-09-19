Aiden English Not Upset About His WWE Release, Has No Bad Words About Big Cass

Fightful recently spoke with Aiden English, who explained that he was not upset about his recent WWE release in April and “seemed very positive” about how it went overall. He said he knows the people who had to make the calls had rough days after doing it, even if it was part of their job. He added that the number of releases were surprising.

The clip about Simon Gotch taking shots at Enzo Amore was brought up and he was asked if he had anything bad to say about Big Cass, but he said he likes him. Instead, he insulted Cass’ cat for waking him up.

He went on to say he wished he had a more professional relationship with Vince McMahon, but he did get to speak with him some. He said McMahon is always busy and most of the time you get one chance to even see him per week if he’s at TV. Aiden said those who are successful in WWE make the effort to develop a relationship with McMahon and he wished he had done so himself.

He put over working with Tom Phillips and Michael Cole when he began to do commentary, as he didn’t get direct feedback before then. He said he wasn’t injured and just wanted to try something news, but the positive feedback kept him going. His in-ring career isn’t over although he added he was surprised to get a call about Worlds Collide 2019.

Finally, he said that he wasn’t sure how the Vaudevillains was going to go originally, but liked how it turned out.