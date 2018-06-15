wrestling / News
WWE News: Aiden English Teases a Rusev Day Surprise At MITB, Ricochet Thanks The WWE Universe, William Regal Posts Pic With Ricky Steamboat & Johnny Saint
– Aiden English posted the following on Instagram, promising a Rusev Day surprise at Sunday’s MITB PPV…
– Ricochet recaps his first overseas experiences with NXT, thanking the fans for their support at the Download Festival in England and tour as a whole…
– William Regal posted the following picture with UK General Manager, Johnny Saint, and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat…
Two people who had a huge influence on my career. Ricky Steamboat and Johnny Saint. What a fortunate lad (well, 50 year old tosspot)I’ve been to be born at the right time to be around, wrestle and learn from these real gentleman. pic.twitter.com/Xp18qwozXx
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 14, 2018