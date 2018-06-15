Quantcast

 

WWE News: Aiden English Teases a Rusev Day Surprise At MITB, Ricochet Thanks The WWE Universe, William Regal Posts Pic With Ricky Steamboat & Johnny Saint

June 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Aiden English

– Aiden English posted the following on Instagram, promising a Rusev Day surprise at Sunday’s MITB PPV…
– Ricochet recaps his first overseas experiences with NXT, thanking the fans for their support at the Download Festival in England and tour as a whole…

– William Regal posted the following picture with UK General Manager, Johnny Saint, and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat…

