Aiden English Thinks Mustafa Ali Has Potential To Be A Big Star

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Aiden English had nothing but praise for Mustafa Ali and said that he has the potential to be a big star in wrestling. Here are highlights:

On Ali’s storytelling ability: “I’m scratching my head on that one too, and I’m the first guy to jump up, having been in the business, a lot of things are way more than meets the eye. So when people are like, ‘this guy’s not getting this.’ I’m the the first guy to go, ‘look, there’s so much more than you understand,’ but I’m going to agree with you. Ali is one of the most talented guys, looks great. He talks great. He speaks not just like [a] cool catchphrase, but he speaks [with] conviction. He speaks his heart. The guy is embraces the art of the story, which is something I think a lot of people miss in this business. It’s more than just the moves, more than just the presentation. He really embraces the art of the story. I know I’m not there anymore, so I couldn’t exactly tell you, but I’m with you and everyone else, and they need to jump on that sooner than later. The guys is a gold mine waiting to happen.”

On the start-stop pushes in WWE: “Sure, and I mean, I wish I had a very clear answer for you. I don’t. Even being there, I’m only privy to so much. Obviously, there’s so many layers of production and who’s in charge of who’s writing what, just deciding what. There’s a lot of factors. Sometimes there’s things like there’s interactions that you don’t see. Sometimes there’s business decisions to react to whether it’s ratings or whether it’s audience reaction. That’s the one thing about running a huge television show with so many talent. There’s so many factors coming in from networks to advertising to creative storytelling to injuries. It’s really hard to put a nail down on one thing. Very rarely is there ever like, oh so-and-so did that? He’s screwed kind of thing. It’s usually a culmination of a few of those factors.”

On the feeling of being in NXT: “Obviously, NXT has grown exponentially, even since I was there. So I almost can’t even comment on what it’s like now. It’s gotta be a such a different feeling now, but when when we were there in the kind of thick of that first sort of rise in 2015-2016, I mean it was cool. It was like weird. It was like this weird thing because you still know you’re still part of WWE. You’re part of it the corporation, the man, whatever you want to call it. You’re on the team ship, but it felt like corporate punk rock in a way. We knew we were part of the corporation, but we also felt like we’re the young angry kids trying to poke the bears up top. Hunter was great at stoking that. He was giving the speeches before every Takeover going, ‘make SummerSlam follow that. Make WrestleMania follow you. Make Survivor Series follow you guys,’ and we did that. And I think we made it a tough act to follow, and so there was this kind of like, F yeah, let’s let’s stick it to them feeling. That is definitely, 100% the big difference between the two.”