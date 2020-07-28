wrestling / News
Various News: Aiden English Gets Poetic About Wrestling Industry, WWE Hypes The Bumpy Awards
July 28, 2020 | Posted by
– The former Aiden English posted a new video in which he waxes poetic about the wrestling industry. You can see the video below:
— Matt Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) July 28, 2020
– WWE shared video from The Bump promoting tomorrow’s episode of the show, which will announce the Bumpy Award winners:
So many deserving Superstars… but only one 🏆. #TheBumpyAwards
𝑨𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒖𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑯𝒂𝒍𝒇-𝒀𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒂𝒓𝒆… pic.twitter.com/vevMNeCkWl
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair Reportedly Had Successful Surgery, Looking at Multiple TV Role Offers
- Brandi Rhodes Talks About People Sending Her Photos of Their Genitalia On Twitter
- Jim Cornette Discusses If Vince McMahon Cared About Sid Vicious – Arn Anderson Stabbing Incident Before Bring Sid Into WWE
- Bret Hart Said He Had Several Stalkers During His Time In WCW