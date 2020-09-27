Aiden English On What Things WWE Tells Talent to Post to Twitter

WWE’s social media directives for talent isn’t as pervasive as some fans may think, according to the former Aiden English. Matt Rehwoldt spoke with Fightful for a new interview and detailed the company’s social media policy and more. Highlights are below:

On WWE instructing talent to tweet things: “I mean, it would depend. Most often it was just if they needed you. Like, if you were taking part in some kind of media campaign. Say, you helped film a commercial for Snickers or something like that. They might be like, ‘Hey, the campaign launches on Friday, could you just please do a tweet?’ Nobody’s ever saying, ‘You have to send this tweet.’ It was always, ‘Hey, here’s a link. Just tell people to check out the commercial or enjoy Snickers or something like that.’ Then, obviously, the more kind of stuff you were doing with that the better. Occasionally if it was part of the TV program where [they] want to get this match set-up via Twitter, like they sometimes do—like, ‘Challenge accepted’ kind of tweets—you were obviously given that. They would see you at TV or call you or text you or things like that. It was pretty loose handed if it was.”

On fans ribbing him online about his “Milwaukee” angle with Rusev and Lana: “No. Milwaukee, I love it, man. God, that was like C-movie gold. You just gotta embrace it. [smiles]”