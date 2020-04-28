Aiden English Discusses Potentially Wrestling Again, How He Feels About His WWE Release

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Aiden English discussed his recent release from WWE, noting that he’d like to wrestle again after doing commentary work in 205 Live in WWE. Highlights are below.

On how he feels following his release from WWE: “I honest to goodness felt lucky to make it this far, in such a unique position, but it shows you the reach of this pandemic and just how much of an effect it has on literally everybody.”

On not being able to get back out there after his release due to the pandemic: “That’s the toughest part. With everything going on, it’s hard to hit the ground running with a lot, because there’s no wrestling events, there’s no events of any kind, which has always been, obviously, between wrestling, I realized all my skillsets, between acting, wrestling, performing, all involve large crowds, generally speaking, or at least smaller crowds, so that’s hard.”

On how he’d like to wrestle again: “I can’t wait to get back to events, potentially do some wrestling again, I have missed it, doing anything for any kind of wrestling organization, stuff like that, the opportunities are 100% out there but it’s just waiting until it’s safe to do so.”

