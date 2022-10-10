wrestling / News

Air Date Reportedly Changed For VICE TV’s Vince McMahon Documentary

October 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Vince McMahon Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, VICE TV is set to air a new documentary called The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon. The special was originally planned for October 18 from 8-10 PM ET, but that seems to no longer be the case.

F4WOnline reports that the schedule for VICE now lists repeats of the first two episodes of Tales from the Territories. It’s unknown when it will air, but it is still likely to be a Tuesday.

