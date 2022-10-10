wrestling / News
Air Date Reportedly Changed For VICE TV’s Vince McMahon Documentary
October 10, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, VICE TV is set to air a new documentary called The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon. The special was originally planned for October 18 from 8-10 PM ET, but that seems to no longer be the case.
F4WOnline reports that the schedule for VICE now lists repeats of the first two episodes of Tales from the Territories. It’s unknown when it will air, but it is still likely to be a Tuesday.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Jon Moxley’s Status Working Indie Promotions, Finishing Up in GCW
- Spoiler On Talents Reportedly Finishing Up With Impact
- Finn Balor on the Finish to WWE Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns, Wants to Revisit Match With Reigns
- Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’