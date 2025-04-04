wrestling / News

Air Dates For Upcoming Dark Side Of The Ring Episodes

April 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dark Side of the Ring, VICE Media Group Image Credit: VICE TV

A new report has the schedule for the upcoming season six episodes of Dark Side Of The Ring. PWInsider reports that the following air dates are confirmed for the episodes:

April 8: Big Van Vader
April 15: Tony Atlas: Too Much, Too Soon
April 22: Superstar Billy Graham
April 29: Eddie Gilbert
May 6: Billy Jack Haynes
May 13: Original Sheik
May 20: Daffney
May 27: Muhammad Hassan

