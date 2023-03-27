wrestling / News

AIW 2-1-Syxx Results: Matt Cardona In Four-Way Absolute Title Match

March 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AIW 2-1-Syxx Image Credit: AIW

Absolute Intense Wrestling’s latest show was AIW 2-1-Syxx, which took place on Friday night in Cleveland, Ohio. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on FITE+, per Cagematch.net:

* AIW Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match (Pre-Show): Members Only def. Bulking Season, H2V2, and Money Shot
* Joseline Navarro def. Steph De Lander
* Shaw Mason def. Pretty Boy Smooth (with Brian Carson)
* Tom Lawlor def. Wes Barkley
* Josh Prohibition’s Career On The Line: Josh Prohibition & Matt Cross def. Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins
* AIW Tag Team Championship Match: The BitcoinboiZ def. Members Only
* AIW Intense Championship Six-Way Scramble Match Match: Derek Dillingerdef. Alec Price, Chase Oliver, Gringo Loco, Joey Janela, and Kaplan
Dominic Garrini defeats Timothy Thatcher
* AIW Absolute Championship Match: Matt Cardona def. eats Joshua Bishop, Isaiah Broner, and Matthew Justice

