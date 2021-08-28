wrestling / News

AIW A Touch of Evil Results 8.27.21: Tom Lawlor, Mance Warner, Danhausen in Action

August 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AIW A Touch of Evil

– AIW A Touch of Evil was held last night at The Odeon in Cleveland, Ohio and aired on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* To Infinity And Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) beat Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone).
* Chase Oliver beat Lee Moriarty.
* 40 Acres (Joseline Navarro & PB Smooth) beat Brian Carson & Casey Carrington.
* Tom Lawlor beat Ethan Wright.
* Mance Warner beat Kaplan.
* The Bitcoin Boyz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) (w/ The Duke) def. The Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones Jr.)
* Matthew Justice defeated Levi Everett.
* Derek Dillinger (w/Ziggy Haim) beat Danhausen.
* AIW Absolute & AIW Intense Championships – Intense Rules: Joshua Bishop (c) vs. Philly Collins ended in a no contest.

