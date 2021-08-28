wrestling / News
AIW A Touch of Evil Results 8.27.21: Tom Lawlor, Mance Warner, Danhausen in Action
August 28, 2021 | Posted by
– AIW A Touch of Evil was held last night at The Odeon in Cleveland, Ohio and aired on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:
* To Infinity And Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) beat Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone).
* Chase Oliver beat Lee Moriarty.
* 40 Acres (Joseline Navarro & PB Smooth) beat Brian Carson & Casey Carrington.
* Tom Lawlor beat Ethan Wright.
* Mance Warner beat Kaplan.
* The Bitcoin Boyz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) (w/ The Duke) def. The Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones Jr.)
* Matthew Justice defeated Levi Everett.
* Derek Dillinger (w/Ziggy Haim) beat Danhausen.
* AIW Absolute & AIW Intense Championships – Intense Rules: Joshua Bishop (c) vs. Philly Collins ended in a no contest.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan On CM Punk Having ‘Many Huge Opponents’ In AEW, Comparisons To Christian Cage’s Comeback
- NBCUniversal Reportedly Not Happy With Brock Lesnar & Becky Lynch Being on Smackdown
- Update on Plans For Brock Lesnar On Smackdown, Contract Status
- Note on When Chris Jericho’s Deal With AEW Will Expire