AIW This Aggression Will Not Stand Man Results: Derek Dillinger Defends Title, More

AIW’s latest show was This Aggression Will Not Stand Man, which took place on Saturday night with an AEW Intense Championship match and more. You can see the full results from the FITE+-airing show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Space Monkey def. Anthony Young, Austin James, and Joseline Navarro

* Kaplan def. Sidney Von Engeland

* Shaw Mason def. Riley Rose

* Brian Carson and PME def. Bulking Season and Sam Holloway

* Isaiah Broner def. Tyson Riggs

* AIW Tag Team Championship Match: The BitcoinboiZ def. The Rip City Shooters

* Dominic Garrini def. Cheeseburger

* AIW Intense Championship Match: Derek Dillinger def. Chase Oliver