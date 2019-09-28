AIW ‘Bobblehead Night’ Results: Filthy Tom Lawlor Defends In Main Event

Absolute Intense Wrestling held their ‘Bobblehead Night’ event last night in Cleveland, Ohio, which featured ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor defending in the main event. Here are results, via PWInsider:

AIW presents Bobblehead Night

September 20, 2019

The Odeon

Cleveland, OH

40 Acres (AJ Gray and Tre Lamar) with PB Smooth vs Aeroform (Flip Kendrick and Louis Lyndon) vs Bitcoin Boiz (Mikey Montgomery and Eric Taylor) with The Duke vs The Production (Danhausen and Derek Director)

The Production and 40 Acres went at it right away. Full tornado action with a lot of crazy double team action. Danhausen’s jar of teeth came into play, but The Bitcoin Boiz got the win when Eric Taylor folds up Flip Kendrick with feet on the ropes.

Dom Garrini vs Alex Shelley

On commentary, John Thorne called Alex Shelley Garrini’s wrestling grandfather, considering Shelley took Johnny Gargano under his wing and Gargano trained Garrini, who just signed with MLW. A lot of chain wrestling, until it broke down into trading chops and snot rockets. Shelley forced Garrini to tap to the Motor City Stretch. Shelley will face Joey Janela next week in Janela’s final AIW appearance.

DLo Brown and Twan Tucker vs Dr. Daniel C Rockingham and Parker Pierce

Parker Pierce is DCR’s latest protege in what most would call a self-help scheme. Pierce and Twan Tucker were tag partners previously. DCR pitched the program to DLo Brown, who had none of it. A Sky High from DLo followed by a spear from Twan led to the pinfall on Pierce.

Erick Stevens vs Lee Moriarty vs Wheeler Yuta vs Zach Thomas

Erick Stevens got the pinfall on Lee Moriarty after a series of backbreakers. There seemed to be issues brewing between Stevens and Thomas. On a recent episode of the AIW podcast, The Card is Going to Change, AIW owner John Thorne mentioned that Erick Stevens would be a regular in AIW going forward.

Dr Britt Baker DMD vs Mercedes Martinez

Martinez won after a running knee and a fisherman’s buster. Martinez and Baker shared a sign of respect, and Baker said goodbye to the AIW faithful.

We go to intermission with Weird World running down the first half of the card until DLo Brown stopped by. World Wide asked D’Lo if Roman Reigns owes him royalties for using a chest protector. The Duke stopped by to praise his new team Bitcoin Boiz, but World Wide continues his conspiracy theory that Mikey Montgomery wears weighted tights. 40 Acres stopped by next and kicked Weird World from the set. 40 Acres claimed to be the best trio in AIW.

Murder Death Kill Match: Maserati Wes Barkley vs Nick Gage

Josh Bishop attacked Gage with a kendo stick before the match began. Thumptacks and Legos were used. There may have been some blood splatter onto the camera, which is too gross for me. Bishop tried to interfere again, but got spared through a door. Nick Gage got the pin (as you’d probably expect).

AIW Tag Team Championship: PME (Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia) defending against To Infinity and Beyond (Colin Delaney and Cheech)

All of the underhanded tactics from To Infinity and Beyond weren’t enough, but it did take a super Sunset Dreams to allow Tenaglia to pin Colin Delaney to retain.

AIW Intense Championship: Matt Justice defending against Mance Warner

The match started with a collar and elbow lockup that went back to the locker room. The chairs came into play early. Mance got busted open, only a moment before Justice did as well. Justice had a fan hold a chair Fonzie-style. Justice used the legs of a broken table to try to choke Warner out. Justice went under the ring and got two tables, stacked them up, but Warner was able to reverse and connect with a piledriver through the two tables. And that only got a two count. Justice connected with a death valley driver from the apron to the table on the floor. And that only got a two count. Yoshi Tonic into the broken tables from earlier, and Justice retained the Intense Title.

They toasted light beers after the match.

AIW Absolute Championship: Filthy Tom Lawlor defending against KTB

A back and forth match with Lawlor showing some surprising power along with his mat wrestling skill. Lawlor retains with a very intriguing cloverleaf/rings of saturn combination. Lawlor checks on KTB and gives a handshake after the match.

Josh Bishop came from the back and tried for a chokeslam, but Lawlor blocked it and landed some punches. Bishop tried to escape, but Lawlor dove into the crowd onto Bishop. Lawlor threw him back into the ring, and Barkley came out with a crutch and attacked Lawlor. Bishop posed with the title over the fallen Lawlor. Bishop is coming for the title at Hell on Earth on Black Friday.

Notes: John Thorne, Alex “World Wide” Kellar, Brian Carson, “Weird Body” Evan Adams, The Duke, Eric Ryan, and Colin Delaney rotated on commentary, because AIW President Matt Wadsworth was on vacation. It was announced on twitter this week that Josh Prohibition would be taking over the AIW Academy’s classes. Bill Alfonso wasn’t at the event, because he already had a convention appearance. On the AIW podcast, John Thorne mentioned he offered to cancel, but Thorne told him to go make his money.