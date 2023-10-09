AIW Boogey Nights Results 10.7.23: Absolute Title Match, More

Absolute Intense Wrestling’s Boogey Nights show took place last night and featured multiple title matches, including an Absolute Championship main event. You can see the results below from the Akron, Ohio show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:

* Katie Arquette def. Xia Brookside

* Members Only def. Davey Bang & August Matthews

* AIW Intense Championship Match: Wes Barkley def. Austin James

* Tyler Jordan def. Shelby Wylder, Kay Arcadia, Koda Hernandez, Dex Royal and Colin Delaney

* Cool Ass Andy interrupted Brian Carson. Carson attacked, Boogeyman made the save.

* Sam Halloway def. Eric Taylor

* AIW Tag Team Championships Match: Money Shot def. PME

* Derek Dillinger def. Magnum CK, Tom Lawlor and Joshua Bishop

* Ultimo Dragon, Tre Lamar & Mikey Montgomery def. Matt Cross, Josh Prohibition & Dominic Garrini

* AIW Absolute Championship Match: Isaiah Broner def. Chuck Stone

there was a lot of wrestling on last night

a really good match you might have missed is@XiaBrookside v @TheKtArquette

search AIW on @FiteTV

it was the first match on the card

Two talented wrestlers go at it @aiwrestling #AIWBoogey https://t.co/V4nkjpMHjY pic.twitter.com/UWctNMzqcq

— JENNA NEWS NETWORK (@StanCRB) October 8, 2023