AIW Built to Last Results: Alex Shelley, Nick Gage, Tom Lawlor and More

Absolute Intense Wrestling held their ‘Built to Last’ event last night at the The Odeon in Cleveland, Ohio, featuring Alex Shelley, Nick Gage, Tom Lawlor and more. Here are results, via PWInsider:

– Chase Oliver def. Zach Thomas after a shooting star press.

– VSK def. Dom Garrini (w/ Twan Tucker) via a roll-up while pulling the tights.

– Lee Moriarty def. Alex Shelley in a submission match.

– Swoggle def. Super Oprah after a superkick and RKO.

– To Infinity and Beyond (Colin Delaney and Cheech) def. Aeroform (Louis Lyndon and Flip Kendrick), Bitcoin Boyz (Mikey Montgomery and Eric Taylor) w/ The Duke and 40 Acres (AJ Gray and Tre Lamar) w/ PB Smooth to get a shot at the AIW tag team titles.

– Allie Kat def. Nick Stapp with a piledriver.

– Philly Marino Experience def. Bear Country to retain AIW tag team titles.

– Tom Lawlor def. Jeff Cobb via submission.

– Joshua Bishop (w/ Wes Barkley) def. Erick Stevens, Dr. Daniel C. Rockingham (w/ Parker Pierce), Wheeler Yuta, Mance Warner and Nick Gage after pinning Yuta to win an AIW World title shot.