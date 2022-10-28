wrestling / News
AIW Calling All Skeletons Complete Results 10.27.2022: Glove On A Pole Match & More
The Calling All Skeletons event was held by Absolute Intense Wrestling on October 27 in Lakewood, OH with the AIW wrestlers putting in a one-night portrayal of alternate characters. You can see a few highlights as well as the full results (via PWPonderings) below.
*Burt Dangle (Brian Carson) defeated Todd Lance (The Toddster)
*Eins Steiner (Aiden Von Engeland) defeated Billy Poindexter (Tommy K.D.)
*Evan Stamp (Evan Ambrose) defeated Timber the Werewolf (Austin James)
*Pickax Pete (The Duke) defeated Tommy Tequila (Vik Vice)
*Swamp Man (Joshua Bishop) defeated Hill Jack (Sam Holloway)
*The Grave Diggerz (The Production) defeated El Ninjas (Members Only) & 9 To Censor (9 To 5)
*Swaggy P (Shaw Mason) defeated DJ Skull Crusher (Riley Rose)
*Coal Miner’s Glove on a Pole Contest: Dancing Season (Bulking Season) defeated The Dirt Bros (The Bitcoin Boyz)
*Gaba Ghoul (Dominic Garrini) defeated Bobby Buick (Kaplan)
*The Deadliest Catch (Rip City Shooters) defeated Deadliest C (Philly Marino Experience)
#AIWSkeletons Eins Steiner beats Poindexter via referee stoppage. pic.twitter.com/Oc69BnSBnP
RIP @PorterOShea #AIWSkeletons pic.twitter.com/TI4vZoOWCv
#AIWSkeletons Swamp Man wins after referee stoppage. pic.twitter.com/sBs8sROyRd
Grave Digger 1 (@dErEk_DiLLiNGeR) LAUNCHES Grave Digger 2 (@ziggyhaim) up in the air coming down with the splash for the victory! #AIWSkeletons #AIWonFITE pic.twitter.com/R0wczufT1h
#AIWSkeletons Dancing Season wins via pinfall. pic.twitter.com/woAAUef6Bc
