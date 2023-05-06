wrestling / News
AIW Cibernetico de Mayo 2 Results From Ohio
Absolute Intense Wrestling held the event AIW Cibernetico de Mayo 2 from the Outpost Concert Club in Kent, Ohio. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Vik Vice def. Anthony Young
* Dominic Garrini def. Cisco Silver
* Joseline Navarro def. Ziggy Haim
* AIW Tag Team Championships: Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom) def. The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) (c) to win the titles. Taylor suffered an injury during the match.
* Prince of Darkness Match: Tom Lawlor def. Joshua Bishop
* Torneo Cibernetico 16 Man Elimination Match: Team Shaw (Arthur McArthur, Austin James, Calvin G. Lewis, Chuck Stone, Malcolm Cambridge, Sam Holloway, Shaw Mason & Wes Barkley) def. Team Smooth (Brian Carson, Derek Dillinger, Marino Tenaglia, Philly Collins, Pretty Boy Smooth, Sidney Von Engeland, The Duke & Tyson Riggs)
