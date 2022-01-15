wrestling / News

AIW Ether Results 1.13.22: Max Caster Competes, More

January 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Ether

AIW presented their latest show Ether on Thursday night with Max Caster, Levi Everett and more in action. You can check out the results of the show, per PW Ponderings:

* Evan Ambrose def Big Twan Tucker
* Megan Meyers def Katie Arquette
* Bulking Season def The Von Englands
* Isaiah Broner def Zach Nystrom
* Max Caster def Derek Dillenger

* Rip City Shooters def 9 to 5
* Johnny Patch def Riley Rose, Uncle Chase Burnett, and Bobby Orlando

* Casey Carington, Brian Carlson and Ethan Wright def Members Only and Dominic Garinni
* The Duke def Levi Everett
* Kaplan def HoodFoot

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AIW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading