AIW Ether Results 1.13.22: Max Caster Competes, More

AIW presented their latest show Ether on Thursday night with Max Caster, Levi Everett and more in action. You can check out the results of the show, per PW Ponderings:

* Evan Ambrose def Big Twan Tucker

* Megan Meyers def Katie Arquette

* Bulking Season def The Von Englands

* Isaiah Broner def Zach Nystrom

* Max Caster def Derek Dillenger

.@dErEk_DiLLiNGeR using @ziggyhaim as a weapon dropping her down on Caster with a HUGE leg drop! #AIWEther pic.twitter.com/Z5MxO1obHr — Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) January 14, 2022

* Rip City Shooters def 9 to 5

* Johnny Patch def Riley Rose, Uncle Chase Burnett, and Bobby Orlando

* Casey Carington, Brian Carlson and Ethan Wright def Members Only and Dominic Garinni

* The Duke def Levi Everett

* Kaplan def HoodFoot