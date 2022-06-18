wrestling / News
AIW Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It Results: Joey Janela In Main Event
Absolute Intense Wrestling held its event AIW Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It last night at the Odeon in Cleveland, Ohio. It aired on IWTV. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* Katie Arquette def. Joseline Navarro
* Kaplan def. Big Twan Tucker and Jackson Stone and Tom Lawlor
* Casey Carrington def. Dominic Garrini
* Eric Taylor vs. Wes Barkley went to a no contest
* Shane Douglas & Wes Barkley def. Eric Taylor & The Duke
* AIW Tag Team Title #1 Contendership: Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) def. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) and The Jollyville Fuck-Its (Nasty Russ & T-Money) and TME (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones Jr.)
* Isaiah Broner def. Manders
* Derek Dillinger def. Bandido and Jack Evans and Matt Cross and Mikey Montgomery and Uncle Chase Burnett
* Joshua Bishop def. Joey Janela and Matthew Justice
GODDAMN STROKE ON THE THUMBTACK COVERED CHAIR @WesBarkley @aiwrestling #AIWGangsta pic.twitter.com/eRg8SmVKYq
— Mike Lewishausen (@MikeLewis216) June 18, 2022
SPINEBUSTER!! MOONSAULT!!! @JollyvilleEFits are on🔥🔥🔥!!!! #AIWGangsta @indiewrestling @aiwrestling
▶️https://t.co/56gePNaSuV pic.twitter.com/BLqKxYoQYu
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) June 18, 2022
Holy shit!! @aiwrestling #aiwgangsta pic.twitter.com/gpu3yATA1B
— J Gold (@jgold12) June 18, 2022
THE FUCKIN BAD BOY IS BACK @JANELABABY @aiwrestling #AIWGangsta pic.twitter.com/lsVLY0ufY8
— Mike Lewishausen (@MikeLewis216) June 18, 2022
POWERBOMB ONTO THE GUARDRAIL!!! SPEAR THROUGH THE DOOR!!! THIS IS CHAOS #AIWGangsta @indiewrestling @aiwrestling @ThrashJustice @JoshuaBishop_
▶️https://t.co/56gePNaSuV pic.twitter.com/VGtl9ojj9L
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) June 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- New Report Outlines Conditions In Which Vince McMahon Could Be Fired From WWE
- More Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Planned Appearance on Smackdown Tonight
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related