wrestling / News

AIW Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It Results: Joey Janela In Main Event

June 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AIW Absolute Intense Wrestling

Absolute Intense Wrestling held its event AIW Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It last night at the Odeon in Cleveland, Ohio. It aired on IWTV. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Katie Arquette def. Joseline Navarro
* Kaplan def. Big Twan Tucker and Jackson Stone and Tom Lawlor
* Casey Carrington def. Dominic Garrini
* Eric Taylor vs. Wes Barkley went to a no contest
* Shane Douglas & Wes Barkley def. Eric Taylor & The Duke
* AIW Tag Team Title #1 Contendership: Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) def. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) and The Jollyville Fuck-Its (Nasty Russ & T-Money) and TME (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones Jr.)
* Isaiah Broner def. Manders
* Derek Dillinger def. Bandido and Jack Evans and Matt Cross and Mikey Montgomery and Uncle Chase Burnett
* Joshua Bishop def. Joey Janela and Matthew Justice

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AIW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading