AIW Gauntlet For The Gold 15 Results 05.21.22: Eddie Kingston, Matt Cardona, Dr. Britt Baker
AIW hosted their Gauntlet for the Gold 15 event on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Tadmor Shrine in Akron, OH. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):
* Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) def. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang)
* Casey Carrington def. Bobby Orlando
* Jollyville Fuck-Its (Russ Myers & T-Money) def. The Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery)
* Tom Lawlor def. Kaplan
* Eddie Kingston def. Isaiah Broner
* Intense Rules: Derek Dillinger def. Chase Oliver
* Absolute and Intense Championships: Matt Cardona (c) (c) vs Dominic Garrini ended in a no contest when Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) attacked.
* The Rip City Shooters (Wes Barkley & Joshua Bishop) made the save for Garrini. They were going to shave Cardona’s head but Chelsea Green low-blowed them. Britt Baker made a surprise appearance leading to an eight-person tag.
* Dominic Garrini, Rip City Shooters, Britt Baker def. Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, PME
* Gauntlet For The Gold: Joshua Bishop wins and earns a shot at the AIW Absolute Championship at Absolution. Cardona tried to attack after the match but Bishop ran him off.
Kaplan is spanking Tom Lawlor #AIWGFTG15 pic.twitter.com/wVB2NDqW4n
— ‘Point God’ Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) May 22, 2022
Eddie Kingston asking “Who is the Charlotte Hornets GM?” #AIWGFTG15 pic.twitter.com/697tSAeVvP
— ‘Point God’ Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) May 22, 2022
BRITT pic.twitter.com/p85ry12Hcn
— ‘Point God’ Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) May 22, 2022