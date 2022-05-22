wrestling / News

AIW Gauntlet For The Gold 15 Results 05.21.22: Eddie Kingston, Matt Cardona, Dr. Britt Baker

May 21, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Gauntlet For The Gold Image Credit: AIW

AIW hosted their Gauntlet for the Gold 15 event on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Tadmor Shrine in Akron, OH. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):

* Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) def. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang)
* Casey Carrington def. Bobby Orlando
* Jollyville Fuck-Its (Russ Myers & T-Money) def. The Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery)
* Tom Lawlor def. Kaplan
* Eddie Kingston def. Isaiah Broner
* Intense Rules: Derek Dillinger def. Chase Oliver
* Absolute and Intense Championships: Matt Cardona (c) (c) vs Dominic Garrini ended in a no contest when Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) attacked.
* The Rip City Shooters (Wes Barkley & Joshua Bishop) made the save for Garrini. They were going to shave Cardona’s head but Chelsea Green low-blowed them. Britt Baker made a surprise appearance leading to an eight-person tag.
* Dominic Garrini, Rip City Shooters, Britt Baker def. Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, PME
* Gauntlet For The Gold: Joshua Bishop wins and earns a shot at the AIW Absolute Championship at Absolution. Cardona tried to attack after the match but Bishop ran him off.

